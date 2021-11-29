Sunshine returns with a warming trend through the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Now that the frontal system is passed us we saw chilly temperatures to start the day and remaining chilly through the morning as sunny conditions return to the two-state region. Afternoon highs will warm near 60s with a warming trend the story through the remainder of the week.

Through the week, end day will be slightly warmer than the previous day as high pressure builds in and sticks around through the week. Mornings will still be somewhat chilly, but expect afternoon highs to return to 70 degrees by Thursday and Friday. No rainfall expected.

Our next chance of rain does move back into the forecast by the week with another weak frontal system. As for now expect some showers through the day on Sunday.