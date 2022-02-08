Sunshine returns with seasonable temperatures

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Clouds will decrease through the morning and into the afternoon, we should see a lot more sunshine for the second half of the day as a disturbance continues to pull further away from the area. With the sun, temperatures will be allowed to warm up so expect most of the area to have highs nearing 60 this afternoon.

Keeping sunshine and seasonable temperatures in the forecast for the remainder of the week as our pattern remains fairly calm. Expect a few high clouds to move in by Thursday due to a front but at the moment we look to stay dry.

Our next chance for showers will come from a front that will move through Saturday night into Sunday night.