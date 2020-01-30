Sunshine today, more rain on Friday

Here we go again, sandwiched in between two systems. A few areas of patch fog this morning then sun and a few high clouds this afternoon. With the sunshine temperatures will be able to warm up into the upper 50s to low 60s, a very pleasant Thursday is in store for the area.

Clouds move back in tonight; Friday will start off partly cloudy but thicker clouds and a few showers will be possible by the mid-morning and around lunch time. Look for rain chances to increase for the late afternoon and evening, then wrapping up by 10 PM.

Isolated showers will be possible on Saturday but on Sunday we’ll see plenty of sunshine and mild temperatures with highs in the low 60s. Get ready for a warm up next week as temperatures move into the middle 60s on Monday and by Tuesday we’ll be in the upper 60s to a few low 70s. Plenty of sunshine on Monday but more rain will be possible for Tuesday.