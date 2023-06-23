COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Finally giving the umbrella a rest as a pesky upper-level low begins to move out of the area, a few stray showers will be possible for Friday afternoon and evening, but coverage will not be widespread to earlier in the week.

Get ready for the 90s or temperatures that are more typical for this time of year and of course the humidity. We’ll likely see a mixture of sun and clouds plus highs in the low 90s this weekend, a few stray showers not out the question by Sunday evening.

Our next chance for rain will move in Monday thanks to a “cold” front, this front will keep a few showers in the forecast on Tuesday but don’t expect a drop in temperatures. We’ll stay in the 90s through next week with a few areas getting close to the middle 90s.