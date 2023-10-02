Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another pleasant day to start of the school week! Temperatures reached into the mid to upper 80s, but the slight breeze helped keep those feel like values in the mid 80s.

Tomorrows weather will be quiet similar to today. Highs will reach into the mid to upper 80s, and we will see just a few passing high clouds. Wind gusts will begin to pick up by midday with gusts reaching up to 15mph.

We will stay breezy through Wednesday night, and dry conditions will linger through most of the week. Our next chance for rain will move in Friday afternoon thanks to a cool front. However, this front will likely not bring much rainfall. Following the passage of this front, we will get a taste of Fall weather. By Sunday lows will drop into the upper 40s for many areas and highs will struggle to get out of the upper 70s.