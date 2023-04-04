COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Watch out for areas of dense fog on the morning commute, this will improve as we approach midday but until then the commute will be a little slow.

A mixture of sun and clouds today with warmer temperatures as a weak warm front continues to lift north across the area. This front will allow temperatures to reach the low to middle 80s this afternoon, can’t rule out a stray shower or two but most will stay dry.

Staying mild overnight with a few lingering clouds, a few areas of patchy fog possible by Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a warm day, expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 80s.

A strong front will move through the Midwest and Mid-South bring another round of severe storms, unfortunately, these are the same areas that were hit hard on Friday.

As this front moves east it will weaken but a few isolated showers and a storm will be possible late Thursday.

Unfortunately, this front will stall out which will bring several chances for showers and cooler temperatures for Friday and through the Easter weekend.