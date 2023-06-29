UPDATE 5:30 PM:

UPDATE 5 PM:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dangerous heat continues across the southeast especially locally as we head into the weekend and the Fourth of July holiday. Many areas will see temperatures climb into the upper 90s again by Friday afternoon with heat indices approaching the century mark.

Heat Advisories are posted for Friday across east Alabama and will likely be extended across the river into Georgia. Hottest temperatures are likely Friday and Saturday with heat indices ranging from 105º-110ºF. Remember to practice heat safety wherever you are, hydrate and listen to your body.

We are tracking a few weak MCSs that will move into the area potentially late Friday and Saturday which could give us a reprieve from the heat.

Dome of heat starts to break down Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will still be holding in the mid to upper 90s for July 4th. A few stray afternoon showers and storms will be possible next week as the ridge comes to flatten out with our upper air pattern becoming more zonal.

In the extended forecast we will likely return to seasonal average readings for afternoon highs and could tap more gulf moisture helping to initiate some isolated showers and storms.