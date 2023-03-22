COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Feeling more like spring in the short-term forecast as we close out the week with highs in the mid to low 80s. That’s about 10 degrees above our seasonal averages for mid to late March.

With the warmer than average temperatures and a strong pacific storm system due for the weekend, we will likely see the threat of strong to severe storms starting Saturday morning. Damaging winds, small hail and tornadoes will be possible as this cold front moves through.

This cold front stalls out across the southeast keeping the threat of showers and storms in the forecast for Sunday and Monday with temperatures remaining above average.

Another cold front moves through Tuesday clearing us of that unsettled pattern for the weekend with more seasonal weather for the middle portion of the upcoming week.