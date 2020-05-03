Temperatures continue to climb with many readings near 90ºF

Quiet weather pattern continues over the weekend as high pressure builds across the southeast. Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s with mostly sunny skies. A stalled out boundary towards our north should have much impact on us as we start the week – you’ll notice more clouds, but overall we will remain dry with temperatures pushing the 90 degree mark.

Late Tuesday into Wednesday a frontal boundary does move through the region bringing along with it a sporadic shower or storm, but most of us will remain dry. Thursday you’ll see lower humidity values and temperatures returning more seasonable. Another frontal system arrives late Friday into Saturday bringing a better chance of rainfall with cooler air behind this one.