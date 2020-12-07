Temperatures dipping into the 30s tonight as plenty of afternoon sunshine remains this week

Clouds continue to clear out for the remainder of the evening as breezy conditions will stay around through tonight and into early Tuesday morning, making for a very chilly start to the day. However, plenty of sun all day will help things, but afternoon highs will remain in the 50s through Wednesday afternoon.

Weak high pressure aloft will keep us sunny and will help temperatures warm through the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures for Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s and a few areas could quite possibly trip 70 degrees for Friday ahead of another storm system.

Another frontal boundary moves in for Saturday and will bring showers and a few rumbles of thunder back to the valley for the first part of the weekend. The system clears a little, but still some uncertainty whether moisture will return late Sunday into Monday morning.