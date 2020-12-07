 

Temperatures dipping into the 30s tonight as plenty of afternoon sunshine remains this week

Clouds continue to clear out for the remainder of the evening as breezy conditions will stay around through tonight and into early Tuesday morning, making for a very chilly start to the day. However, plenty of sun all day will help things, but afternoon highs will remain in the 50s through Wednesday afternoon.

Weak high pressure aloft will keep us sunny and will help temperatures warm through the end of the week. Afternoon temperatures for Thursday and Friday will be in the upper 60s and a few areas could quite possibly trip 70 degrees for Friday ahead of another storm system.

Another frontal boundary moves in for Saturday and will bring showers and a few rumbles of thunder back to the valley for the first part of the weekend. The system clears a little, but still some uncertainty whether moisture will return late Sunday into Monday morning.

Monday

55° / 32°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 0% 55° 32°

Tuesday

54° / 32°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 54° 32°

Wednesday

62° / 38°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 62° 38°

Thursday

67° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 67° 40°

Friday

68° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 68° 50°

Saturday

68° / 53°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 68° 53°

Sunday

59° / 40°
Showers
Showers 40% 59° 40°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

43°

7 PM
Clear
0%
43°

42°

8 PM
Clear
0%
42°

41°

9 PM
Clear
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Clear
0%
39°

37°

11 PM
Clear
0%
37°

36°

12 AM
Clear
0%
36°

36°

1 AM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

2 AM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

3 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

4 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

5 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

6 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

7 AM
Clear
0%
33°

33°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
33°

36°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
36°

39°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
39°

43°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
43°

46°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
46°

49°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
49°

51°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

53°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

53°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
53°

51°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
51°

48°

6 PM
Clear
0%
48°

