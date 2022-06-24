COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-Slightly cooler for some today as we begin to see a slight change in our pattern. A weak cold front will push through the area today and this will bring in the chance for a few showers/storms during the afternoon and evening.

Best chance for a shower/storm will be Columbus and areas east after midday but a complete wash out not expected.

Temperatures may lower for some but the humidity will also increase. Heat advisory for a majority of our east Alabama counties until 9 PM this evening. Heat index values will range from 105-110 this afternoon.

A little good news, we will drop into the middle 90s over the weekend with a chance for a few isolated storms on Saturday. Sunday looks to be dry, hot and sunny.

Staying in the middle 90s through the middle of next week, our next cold front will arrive on Wednesday with a better chance for rain and storms.