Temperatures near average as we wrap up the month of August

August will come to a close today with high temperatures near average, average high for this time of the year is around 90 degrees and that is where many will get this afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening, so grab the umbrella.

We’ll start September on a hot note with temperatures nearing the mid-90s and rain chances decreasing. A chance for a few isolated showers and storms on Tuesday but the chance of rain begins to go down by Wednesday as our temperatures start to rise. Expect high temperatures starting Wednesday to reach the middle 90s with heat index values in the triple digits, we’ll stay this way through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Tropics:

Tropics remain active with the National Hurricane Center monitoring 4 areas of possible development. At the moment there are no areas that are too concerting but as we approach the peak of hurricane season, every system needs to be watched closely.