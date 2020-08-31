Temperatures near average as we wrap up the month of August

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

August will come to a close today with high temperatures near average, average high for this time of the year is around 90 degrees and that is where many will get this afternoon. A few showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening, so grab the umbrella.

We’ll start September on a hot note with temperatures nearing the mid-90s and rain chances decreasing. A chance for a few isolated showers and storms on Tuesday but the chance of rain begins to go down by Wednesday as our temperatures start to rise. Expect high temperatures starting Wednesday to reach the middle 90s with heat index values in the triple digits, we’ll stay this way through the end of the week and into the weekend.

Tropics:
Tropics remain active with the National Hurricane Center monitoring 4 areas of possible development. At the moment there are no areas that are too concerting but as we approach the peak of hurricane season, every system needs to be watched closely. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

90° / 75°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun 20% 90° 75°

Tuesday

93° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 74°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 94° 74°

Thursday

97° / 74°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 97° 74°

Friday

98° / 75°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 98° 75°

Saturday

95° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 95° 74°

Sunday

90° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 90° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
78°

80°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
80°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

84°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories