Temperatures on the increase to start the week

After a beautiful afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds, clouds will slowly fade northward through the overnight hours as high pressure nudges a weak frontal system back to the north.

As we start the week, sunny conditions will prevail with high pressure overhead with humidity slowly increasing with a south/southwesterly flow.

Later in the week high pressure breaks down and pushes off to the east over the Atlantic Ocean helping a frontal system to move into the southeast by Friday. This frontal system will provide just a brief chance of rain. Earlier rainfall chances have waned in this latest forecast.

Next weekend looks fantastic with above average temperatures.