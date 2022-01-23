Temperatures remain below average as rainfall chances turn slim

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The coldest morning of the year so far as readings dipped into the mid 20s for a good chunk of the valley. The Columbus Airport officially reported 25 degrees right after 6:30 Sunday morning. Temperatures this afternoon were slightly warmer as we saw a return to clear skies. But expect temperatures to fall again to sub-freezing readings for the start of the week.

Tracking a gulf storm that will arrive late Monday into early Tuesday with Tuesday seeing the greatest chance for rainfall for areas south of Columbus. Majority of us will remain dry as the storm system skirts the gulf coast. This gulf storm will also be followed with a cold front to help usher it out of the area keeping the cool conditions around.

Another system arrives late Friday and into Saturday with just a few light showers possible early Saturday morning as this system also skirts the southeast. Rainfall chances continue to trend downward with this system which will also be followed by another strong cold front that will bring more cold air and sub-freezing readings back.