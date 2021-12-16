Temperatures rise ahead of cold front making us Weather Aware Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — As we close out the week, mostly cloudy skies will be persistent as some late evening showers move back into the region. Late evening showers move in from the south and stay around through the overnight into early Saturday morning. There will be some clearing through mid morning into the early afternoon before a frontal boundary moves in later during the day.

For Saturday’s afternoon convection we will be Weather Aware ahead of the frontal boundary. We will likely see a few strong storms as the system moves through. There will be some instability in the atmosphere, but we don’t anticipate a widespread severe weather event.

After the frontal passage, a few clouds early on during the day Sunday with clearing through the day. Temperatures cool down 10-15 degrees behind the front. Our next rain maker comes into view as the boundary lifts northward a tad with an area low pressure moving it eastward. We will likely stay on the cool side of the system as the low parallels the gulf coast.

Clearing by midweek with sunnier skies and more seasonable temperatures.