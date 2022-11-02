Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- A little bit of cloud cover to start the day as a small disturbance moves through the southeast, we may get a sprinkle or shower to squeeze out but unfortunately this chance remains low. Clouds will begin to decrease by the second half of the day, sunshine will return, and temperatures will soar to near 80 degrees.

The end of the week will be gorgeous as high pressure begins to settle and temperatures reach the low 80s. This high will be the dominate feature in our forecast keeping any significant systems at bay until a strong cold front pulls out of the central and southern Plains.

This front will bring severe weather to Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas by Thursday and Friday but it will weaken significantly as it reaches our area. In fact, we will likely only squeeze out an isolated shower or two by Sunday and Monday