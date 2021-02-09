Temperatures stay mild as unsettled weather moves in

This morning: Rain likely this morning from Columbus and areas south, this rain may be heavy but should wrap up during the morning commute.



This afternoon: Clouds linger with isolated showers possible, temperatures warming up to the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.



Tonight: Cloudy and mild with most of the area dropping into the 50s



Rest of the week: A warm front will lift north on Wednesday bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. Some of these storms may be a little strong and need to be watched but as of right now the severe threat is low. Highs on Wednesday will remain in the upper 60s.



Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will remain possible on Thursday afternoon into the evening as well. Severe threat looks to be low at the moment but will need be watched closely. Thursday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the low 70s but a cold front will slide through and drop our temperatures to more seasonable for Friday.



Cooler and breezy this weekend with showers still possible Saturday, these showers will end before Saturday night.