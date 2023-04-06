COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A cold front will continue to approach the area, this front will give us a chance for isolated showers and storms today.

Despite the chance for isolated showers and storms, temperatures will still be above average for this time of the year. Expect high temperatures to reach the middle to upper 80s, winds will stay light.

The cold front will stall out late this evening into Friday, this will bring another shot of showers and storms for Friday afternoon and more widespread rain by Saturday.

Rain looks to exit the area overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning which should leave us with a nice Easter.