Temperatures staying near average as we start the new work week

This morning: A few areas of patchy fog possible but this should improve by the mid-morning. Temperatures will start off warm with most of the area in the upper 60s to low/middle 70s.

This afternoon: Seasonable this afternoon with highs in the low 90s but with the little amount of humidity it will feel more like the middle to upper 90s. There is a slim chance for a pop-up shower or storm this afternoon and evening, brief downpour and cool down will be possible.

This week: A couple of weak cold fronts will pass through the area on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, but rainfall chances look low. Temperatures will drop into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees for the afternoon and early evening. Rainfall chances will continue to remain low for the second half of the week however we’ll be watching the Gulf of Mexico closely for the potential for tropical development.