COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Remaining relativity quiet through the short-term forecast before we transition to an unsettled weather pattern for the end of the week and for Easter weekend.

Areas of patchy fog will again develop tonight across a good majority of the area. Overnight lows in the mid 60s with a warm day on tap for Wednesday with highs pushing the upper 80s.

Watching a strong storm system to our west, which will cause another severe weather threat for areas already seen their fair share of tornadoes as of late.

Locally, this cold front will arrive late Thursday with just a few showers and storms possible.

Severe weather chances for us are very low if not zero at the moment. The front will begin to stall out with waves of energy riding along the front bringing scattered to isolated showers and maybe a few storms. Our saving grace for any severe weather activity may be the wedge front to the north that is likely to set up.