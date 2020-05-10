Temperatures trending warmer with dry conditions

Nice weather overall for the weekend, but we’re tracking a dry ‘cool’ front to move through overnight bringing drier air and slightly cooler readings back to the region. With drier air behind this front and winds expected to be pretty gusty the National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for a portion of our Georgia counties through Monday afternoon. With low humidity and gusty winds out of the northwest will create an increased threat for fires to develop. Please refer to local county burn orders.

For us the upcoming forecast will stay dry as high pressure starts to build overhead. We will quickly warm throughout the week with 80s possible in a few areas Tuesday with majority of the area seeing mid 80s by Wednesday. High pressure continues to build and will slowly slide east over the Atlantic Ocean. This will help influence a more south to southeast wind direction with more clouds present too. By next weekend many areas will be teetering on that 90 degree mark as we look to remain dry.