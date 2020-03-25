Temperatures warming on up

Ridge of high pressure building in behind a series of shortwaves that brought us morning showers and storms. This ridge will help us warm up through the remainder of the week. By Friday, temperatures could tie or break the old record of 88°F set back in 1994.

High pressure will eventually move back into Atlantic Ocean as our next system arrives from the west. The weakening of the ridge will help more cloud cover build in for Saturday. That next storm system albeit weak will bring in a few showers and storms to the region on Sunday.

Temperatures will be ‘cooler’ as we get into next week, but still running a couple degrees above average before another system arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday. The best chance for rain during this period will come on Wednesday.