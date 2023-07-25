Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another nice Tuesday with sunshine mixing in with clouds for the afternoon, high temperatures a few degrees warmer today but still lacking humidity which keeps it from feeling oppressive.

High pressure centered over the southwest will continue to slide east starting today through the weekend. This will allow temperatures to go up over the next couple of days with most of the area reaching the middle to upper 90s, the heat index will also reach 100+.

We do have several chances for a stray shower or storm by the end of the week, some may receive rain while others will likely stay hot and dry.