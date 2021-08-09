Temperatures warming up as students head back to school

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Right as many students across the Chattahoochee Valley head back to school, daytime highs soar back into the 90s.

High pressure will keep our forecast fairly calm over the next 7-days but this doesn’t mean we won’t see our run of the mill showers and storms during the afternoon and early evening. Daytime heating plus humidity will allow showers and storms to bubble up during the afternoon and evening, these should diminish by sunset. Daytime highs today will reach the low 90s and overnight temperatures will drop into the low to middle 70s.

The chance for showers and storms will continue for the remainder of the week and into the weekend, expect temperatures reach the middle 90s by the end of the week.

Tropics:

The tropics are becoming a little more active as we are watching an area of unorganized thunderstorms. One area just to the east of the Lesser Antilles, this has a medium chance of development over the next 48 hours to 5 days. Of course the overall track will be dependent on development.