Temperatures warming up, off and on showers this morning into the early afternoon.

Off and on showers likely this morning into the early afternoon as temperatures warm to the upper 60s to the low 70s. We should dry out late afternoon into the evening under mostly cloudy skies, a few more showers will move in overnight ahead of a cold front.

Another warm day for Tuesday with highs in the 70s, an approaching cold front will bring in the chance for scattered showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder during the afternoon and evening. Showers will continue overnight into early Wednesday morning as the front moves into the region. Behind the front temperatures will fall into the 50s for Wednesday afternoon.

After Wednesday our next system will move in Friday and Saturday bringing us another chance for rain.