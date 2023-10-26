11:00 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — High pressure continues to be the main influencer across the eastern United States with more fair weather cloud cover and warm above average temperature readings.

This pattern will not change at all over the next several days as temperatures continue to progressively warm each and every afternoon. Low 80s continue for the rest of the week with the potential for mid 80s over the weekend until a big cold front arrives just before Halloween.

Cold front brings in much colder air along with breezy and gusty conditions starting Tuesday. Overnight lows go from the mid to upper 50s to mid 40s by Wednesday. Afternoon highs drop roughly 15 degrees by Wednesday with highs struggling to reach the 60s.

Behind the frontal system all signs point to another strong ridge of high pressure building in helping to keep us dry.