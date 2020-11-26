Thanksgiving cold front stalls; showers and storms remain until a stronger system arrives Sunday

TODAY: Squall line continues to progress through the viewing area this morning with showers and thunderstorms ahead of the main cold front which is located across Alabama. Once this frontal boundary moves more eastward we will see some clearing today, primarily in the afternoon and evening until the boundary stalls out.

FRIDAY AND WEEKEND: Showers and storms remain in the forecast for Friday and Saturday as the boundary will hang around for the first part of the weekend then eventually just wash out ahead of another cold front that will arrive Saturday. This front is predominately dry, but an area of low pressure will develop along the southern end the front in Texas bringing heavy rains to the region for Sunday. Sunday we are weather aware for flash flooding potential and a low end severe risk as the low pressure system moves across the southeast.

NEXT WEEK: With help from another low pressure system across the Great Lakes and trailing cold front Sunday’s low will move out and cold Canadian air will move in behind as clearing beings Monday. For Tuesday morning guidance projects morning lows to be near freezing with sunny and windy conditions through the day with temperatures struggling to get out of the 40s. Wednesday remains cold and windy with temperatures warming into the 50s.