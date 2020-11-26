Thanksgiving storms are close to becoming severe along the cold front we are tracking these now!

Torrential rain and significant winds with the set-up for possible damaging wind and a pop-up tornado now and south of the cold front in a favorable environment for development.

Good news at this time we haven’t seen any of these storms pivoting to the point of becoming tornadic.

Once this front passes through the region, we will see improvement later this afternoon. But until then very active weather across the region.

The environment farther east appears to be losing its spin but we are vigilant keeping a watchful eye out until this front sags southward.