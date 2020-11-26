 

Thanksgiving storms are close to becoming severe along the cold front we are tracking these now!

7 Day Forecast

Torrential rain and significant winds with the set-up for possible damaging wind and a pop-up tornado now and south of the cold front in a favorable environment for development.

Good news at this time we haven’t seen any of these storms pivoting to the point of becoming tornadic.

Once this front passes through the region, we will see improvement later this afternoon. But until then very active weather across the region.

The environment farther east appears to be losing its spin but we are vigilant keeping a watchful eye out until this front sags southward.

Thursday

74° / 57°
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain
Thunderstorms, some may contain heavy rain 80% 74° 57°

Friday

74° / 57°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 40% 74° 57°

Saturday

68° / 50°
Morning showers
Morning showers 40% 68° 50°

Sunday

62° / 46°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 62° 46°

Monday

50° / 29°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 50° 29°

Tuesday

46° / 28°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 46° 28°

Wednesday

54° / 35°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 54° 35°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
67°

68°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
69°

71°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
71°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
71°

73°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
73°

73°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
74°

73°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
73°

71°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
71°

68°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
68°

66°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
66°

65°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

10 PM
Few Showers
30%
64°

63°

11 PM
Few Showers
30%
63°

62°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
62°

62°

1 AM
Few Showers
30%
62°

61°

2 AM
Showers
40%
61°

61°

3 AM
Showers
50%
61°

60°

4 AM
Showers
40%
60°

60°

5 AM
Showers
40%
60°

60°

6 AM
Showers
40%
60°

59°

7 AM
Showers
40%
59°

58°

8 AM
Few Showers
30%
58°

