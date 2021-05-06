 

The bad weather takes a cool smooth sailing forecast ahead

7 Day Forecast

The forecast is looking great! The weather will remain fair and dry…A second “Dry” front will sweep through tonight and this means cooler than average overnight low readings.

Outlying areas north of Columbus will easily dip down into the upper 40s. There will be chilly mornings ahead.

Saturday morning lows will dip into the upper 40s and highs will be comfortable, with lower humidity filtering into the afternoon.

Expect upper 70s for Saturday and Mother’s Day we will climb into the mid-80s. The bottom line, we are remaining fair and dry for the weekend. Next week, the weather becomes unsettled again.

Monday through Thursday morning we will see a stalled-out front keeping occasional rain and storms in the First Alert Forecast.

Thursday

73° / 53°
Fair
Fair 0% 73° 53°

Friday

73° / 47°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 73° 47°

Saturday

80° / 55°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 80° 55°

Sunday

87° / 66°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 4% 87° 66°

Monday

76° / 63°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 77% 76° 63°

Tuesday

78° / 62°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 41% 78° 62°

Wednesday

72° / 59°
Showers
Showers 47% 72° 59°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
73°

68°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
68°

66°

10 PM
Clear
1%
66°

63°

11 PM
Clear
1%
63°

60°

12 AM
Clear
1%
60°

58°

1 AM
Clear
1%
58°

57°

2 AM
Clear
1%
57°

56°

3 AM
Clear
2%
56°

56°

4 AM
Clear
3%
56°

55°

5 AM
Clear
3%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
4%
54°

54°

7 AM
Sunny
5%
54°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
4%
55°

58°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
58°

60°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
60°

63°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

68°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

69°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

70°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

71°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

70°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
70°

69°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

