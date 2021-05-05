The bad weather takes a cool smooth sailing forecast ahead

The forecast is looking great! The weather will remain fair and dry…A second “Dry” front will sweep through the day Friday and this means cooler than average overnight low readings.

Saturday morning lows will dip into the upper 40s and highs will be comfortable with lower humidity filtering into the afternoon.

Expect the upper 70s for Saturday and on Mother’s Day we will climb into the mid-80s. The bottom line, we are remaining fair and dry for the weekend. Next week, the weather becomes unsettled again.