The bad weather takes a cool smooth sailing forecast ahead

The forecast is looking great! The weather will remain fair and dry…A second “Dry” front will sweep through the day Friday and this means cooler than average overnight low readings.

Saturday morning lows will dip into the upper 40s and highs will be comfortable with lower humidity filtering into the afternoon.

Expect the upper 70s for Saturday and on Mother’s Day we will climb into the mid-80s. The bottom line, we are remaining fair and dry for the weekend. Next week, the weather becomes unsettled again.

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

74° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 74° 56°

Thursday

78° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 78° 54°

Friday

74° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 74° 49°

Saturday

79° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 3% 79° 55°

Sunday

87° / 66°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 87° 66°

Monday

77° / 62°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 76% 77° 62°

Tuesday

80° / 62°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 30% 80° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

73°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
73°

71°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
71°

70°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
2%
70°

67°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
67°

66°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
66°

64°

1 AM
Clear
2%
64°

63°

2 AM
Clear
3%
63°

62°

3 AM
Clear
6%
62°

61°

4 AM
Clear
6%
61°

59°

5 AM
Clear
6%
59°

58°

6 AM
Clear
6%
58°

57°

7 AM
Sunny
6%
57°

58°

8 AM
Sunny
5%
58°

61°

9 AM
Sunny
3%
61°

64°

10 AM
Sunny
1%
64°

68°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
68°

71°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

73°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
73°

74°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
74°

76°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

76°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

77°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

76°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
76°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

Trending Stories