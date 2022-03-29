WIND ADVISORY: This will precede this storm system arriving late Wednesday into Friday morning. Winds gusting up to 25 mph are not related to storms, only the pressure gradient. I extended the time to exit out of southeasternmost county-Sumter Thursday morning…

WEATHER AWARE: Thursday Morning (2 am-9:00 am): The system will weaken when the squall line enters our east-central Alabama area and appears to bow, which means everyone across the region will experience 20-40 mph wind gusts along the physical line. The slight risk will see an elevated storm or two, with isolated damaging wind or a tornado.

Enhanced Risk:​ We now have an enhanced risk for our eastern Alabama counties. The best chance for a spin-up tornado, strong winds, and heavy rain.