The clouds are gone and the sun is back; big changes will arrive by the end of the week

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)-The clouds are gone and the sun is back in the forecast, expect sunny skies today and for the first half of Thursday as temperatures climb into the 50s to near 60 degrees. Clouds will increase late Thursday night into Friday morning ahead of a cold front. This front will arrive on Friday and a few showers and sprinkles will be possible but most will stay dry, high temperatures will only climb into the 40s.

The big story will be the cold air that filters in behind the front late Friday into Saturday. Temperatures will drop into the 20s Friday night/early Saturday morning but it will breezy and combining the wind with the temperatures, it will feel more like the teens. We’ll see some sunshine but it won’t warm up all that much, expect highs in the low 40s. Thankfully, we’ll gradually warm up for the second half of the weekend into early next week, we’ll keep the sunshine as well.