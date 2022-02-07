The clouds stick around until morning, then mild sunny days ahead

COLUMBUS, GA-(WRBL)-All counties south and east are seeing light measurable rainfall. A “clipper type” front is sweeping farther north and will clear the rain out of the region overnight. Drier sunny days ahead until we track the next system for the weekend.

We are also going to have mild air in this forecast. This means readings will climb Tuesday into the upper 50s and through Friday those days will range from the mid-60s to upper 60s.

This weekend’s cold front does not look all that robust right now. Saturday activities early right now look cloudy, with maybe a few light showers across the region. A cold front will sweep through late Saturday and clear the entire region by Sunday afternoon after morning showers.