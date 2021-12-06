The dry spell is getting washed out by 3 storms this week

Short Term: The rain will move out by 8 pm…A break then it returns in less coverage Tuesday then picks up with some energy Wednesday morning. A late-week storm also sweeps through late Saturday into the early hours of Sunday.

The forecast is becoming unsettled now, with some much-needed measurable rainfall. We dodged any wind damage from the bow echo that swept through the region. There were just a few reports of small branches snapped off a few trees with little disruption.

I can say the last wet weather period we had was back on the 4th of October. A deluge of 5.24” of rainfall dumped across east-central Alabama and West Central Georgia. October totaled 8.58” for the month then we tapered off through the 5th of December with a trace of rainfall for a few days and up to .3”

The readings cool somewhat zapping some energy out of the atmosphere through Thursday then Friday and late Saturday we re-energize with a few strong storms across the region.

Readings headed into the weekend will top off into the upper 70s, which means we have to watch closely for more potent storms. It appears to be late in the day but we will need to watch in the extended forecast.