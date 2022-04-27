COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Through the short term we will see high pressure continue to influence our weather pattern with clear skies for your Thursday. A chilly start to Thursday, but a quick warm-up with the 70s and 80s for afternoon highs.

More clouds will be prominent for Friday as temperatures continue to climb into the mid-80s, but slight changes coming over the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday we introduce afternoon/evening convective thunderstorms in the forecast as a frontal boundary hangs out towards our west. Temperatures will be roughly 5 degrees above average over the weekend.

The summer-like weather pattern continues for next week as temperatures climb towards 90 degrees.