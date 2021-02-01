The first day of February: Cold and windy

We’ll be cold and breezy to start February, temperatures this morning will drop a few degrees before sunrise and struggle to slowly warm up throughout the morning. Don’t mind grabbing the sunglasses, you won’t need them as clouds will be thick for the morning commute.

Staying cloudy this afternoon with highs reaching the low to middle 40s, we will have a gusty northwest wind around 25 mph so it will most likely feel like the 30s for the entire day. Clearing skies overnight will set us up for a cold start to Tuesday, more sun for Tuesday afternoon means slightly warmer temperatures but a pesky northwest wind will continue to make it feel cooler than the actual temperature.

More sun and warmer by the middle to end of the week, our next cold front will arrive Friday bringing us a chance for a few showers. Shower chances will continue into the weekend with temperatures falling into the upper 40s by Sunday.