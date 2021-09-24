The first weekend of fall will be gorgeous

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A strong high pressure will give us a beautiful Friday and a beautiful weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine today with high temperatures once again below average for this time of the year. Take a light sweater for Friday night football as temperatures will be in the 60s by the 4th quarter, overnight we’ll dip back down into the 50s.

Beautiful this weekend with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the low 80s, a little warmer but still below average. A few more high clouds on Sunday as cold front washes out over the area.

A few more high clouds as we start a new work week but overall high pressure will continue influence our forecast. High temperatures will remain near normal for this time of the year.

The tropics remain active with Peter and Rose fizzling out in the Atlantic. We will have to watch newly formed hurricane Sam, in the open Atlantic, just east of the lesser Antilles. Sam is expected to become a major hurricane over the next couple of days as it tracks to the WNW, Sam is no threat to land at the moment but will need to be watched.