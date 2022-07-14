COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – After the heavy rain overnight and this morning, our rain chances decrease significantly into tonight and for the rest of the week.

For the next seven days, our chances of storms remain at stray, meaning only the typical pop-up afternoon showers are possible. This is caused by a stalled out front in Northern Georgia.

After the stationary front dissipates this weekend, we will have a drier air mass replacing it. This will help prohibit the formation of rain clouds.

This weekend will have temperatures in the upper 90s. The temperatures for the upcoming week remain slightly below average, but we will warm up slowly into late next week to the lower 90s.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern