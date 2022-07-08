COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)– To start the weekend we see the chance for a line of storms to move through the WRBL coverage area on Saturday afternoon. With the line, we could see the chance for a strong wind gust or two, but the main threat is heavy rain. We are at a level 1 out 5 risk for severe weather tomorrow

The good news is the forecasted high on Saturday is 95 degrees which is our last 90 for the near future.

On Sunday we see the chance of a storm in the afternoon due to a passing cold front. This cold front will bring our temperatures down to the upper 80s on Sunday afternoon.

After this cold front, our rain chances will decrease back to isolated every afternoon next week from the front becoming stationary to our south.

This means we will see highs in the upper 80s for the rest of the First Alert 7-day forecast.

Our heat index values will remain above the actual temperature in the low 90s because of the humidity brought in by the afternoon storm chances.

Chris Denmark Miss. State Intern 2022