COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Same old same old as we head to the end of July, as we are above average in temperatures, and we just can not get rid of the afternoon pop-up showers and storms. Tomorrow we are going to just at average with 93 degrees for your daytime high.

The heat index values will be in the upper 90s to lower triple digits for the rest of your First alert 7-day forecast.

For Saturday the high will be 94 degrees with a chance of a stray afternoon pop-up storm. As for Sunday same story with a high of 95.

The rain chance stays the same as we head into August until Wednesday when it becomes an Isolated chance.

