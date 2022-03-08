Weather Aware Days continue this week after yesterday’s #1 WEATHER AWARE:

#2 WEATHER AWARE: AM (Morning Commute) 5 am-9 am

Low-end risk for damaging wind and torrential rain Wednesday morning. Tomorrow morning significant winds are most likely with these storms. A low-end risk for a tornado.

#3 WEATHER AWARE: Friday late – Saturday overnight for Weather Aware.

Friday night heavy rainfall started across central Alabama with, considerable wind and a few severe storms.

Higher confidence for isolated tornadoes will be along with the front beginning late Friday into the early hours Saturday.

This system is much colder and more energized. This is why it will pack more of a punch.

Behind this system, we will need to prepare for a blustery and cold 🥶 Saturday. Winds Northwest 20-30 and gusts to 35 mph.

There will be plenty of sunshine but very cold.

We will not get out of the 40s all day Saturday and wind chill values will be in the 30s at times.

Sunday morning low readings will dip into the mid to upper 20s and high readings into the mid to upper 50s. Plenty of sunshine but continued cold.

*Fun Fact: The latest we ever had snow locally was March 13, 1993. “SUPER STORM.” STORM OF THE CENTURY.”

Big Changes!