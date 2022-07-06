COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – Tomorrow our high temperatures increase to 98 degrees with heat index values up to 105 in the afternoon hours. Our whole viewing area is under a heat advisory until tomorrow evening.

Tomorrow afternoon also calls for the chance of an isolated storm or two. Any storm that fires up could produce damaging winds and small hail.

On Friday our high is in the upper 90s across the WRBL viewing area with heat index values up to 105 degrees. We do see a small chance for a passing shower or storm but the chance is low at this time.

For the weekend Saturday, we see highs in the lower 90s with an isolated storm in the late afternoon. The better chance of getting a storm is on Sunday afternoon as a cold front pushes through the area bringing beneficial rain.

The cold front that pushes through on Sunday brings our high temperatures slightly below average with Monday’s high in the upper 90s. For the rest of the 7-day outlook, we stay below average in the low 90s

Chris Denmark Miss. State intern 2022