Columbus, GA. (WRBL)-If you get a thunderstorm this will be the only way to receive some measurable rainfall. Otherwise, it will just be enough to wet your whistle on Tuesday. Readings will cool be an average of five degrees cooler from today’s high.

The extended forecast remains dry after Tuesday’s cool front. The air mass behind the front is slightly cooler and dry. We will see less the upper 80s but more upper 70s, so this is the main change coming up Tuesday afternoon.

For the next several days, we can expect to see another gradual warm-up, with the mid to upper 80s making a comeback. We may go another 10 days with no significant storms or rainfall in the forecast.

This set-up appears to be more like May instead of the typical unsettled end of April pattern.