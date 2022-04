Columbus, GA. -(WRBL) Monday afternoon for nearly a week we will be smooth sailing from any Weather Aware Days but April is not over yet so we are still not immune from severe weather in this extended forecast.

Readings will warm into the mid to upper 80s by the end of the week. These will be the warmest temperatures of the season so far.

We need to get through the second week of May. Then The Tropical Atlantic Hurricane season looms at the end of May and early June.