COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – This week we will continue to see a pattern of scattered storms in the late afternoon hours. Caused by a stalled out front, these storms will be brief and continue to provide much needed moisture.

Tonight, we see showers moving into our area around 6pm and continuing into the early morning hours. The showers will move out by your commute into work.

Tomorrow, the showers or storms will begin around 3pm and lasting into the night. They will be similar to the storms we see today.

Our temperatures remain below average in the upper 80s for the rest of the week and weekend. Starting Monday, our highs will return to the lower 90s.

Our dewpoints will remain high, and of course causing the heat index values to make it feel very muggy. The bottom line is that the pattern continues to be similar and sluggish with us being trapped into humidity and pop up storms.

Friday will be the best day in terms of heat and moisture, with our heat index values being the lowest of the week due to cloud cover and rain coverage.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern