Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-The energy has shifted farther eastward across the coastal areas of Georgia. Here locally mainly fair weather clouds and a beautiful afternoon. Always one or two of these clouds may produce a passing shower.

These stray showers and storms will build across the region Wednesday afternoon from a weak sagging front towards our north.

The readings are very warm to hot with a few 90s easily, now through Thursday. The front that has been stalled towards our north will trigger isolated showers and storms Wednesday and now a bit of a lull for Thursday afternoon.

WEATHER AWARE Friday Noon-10 PM: The timing now looks to be noon across east-central Alabama through the early evening. The remainder of the region will see showers and storms east and southeast of Columbus, with a few strong storms.

The setup is for any given spot and likely isolated with strong wind gusts, with these storms and a few may reach severe levels. This is an unsettled pattern and times out on a busy Friday travel day, so we are Weather Aware.