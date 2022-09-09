Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Occasional showers will continue at any given time until a stronger wave tracks across the region, which may bring periods of heavy rainfall. If you are on the go use the WRBL Radar App.

This will help you track the latest shower activity when you need it the most.

Saturday, Sunday, and Monday we will experience occasional showers and storms. Of course, with any added sunshine readings will easily climb into the mid-80s.

A cool front clears Tuesday and brings in a breath of fresh air.