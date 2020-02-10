The forecast is unsettled and will be through Thursday when a stronger system moves through

A stalled front works it’s way across the two state region and low pressure disturbances are riding along it’s track…These will enhance flooding rains across northern Alabama and northern Georgia…There will be a few storms that will become strong as the cooler air north of the front interacts with the mild mid 70s and humid air to the south.

The main culprit will be a strong surface low off the coast of southern California. This low will ride across the southern branch of the Jet stream and will bring a stronger front and much colder air behind it for Friday when we cool down for the weekend on Valentine’s Day…Unfortunately this Sunday the rain returns when we continue this active pattern. Sunday’s front will bring morning showers and linger throughout the day…This front stalls and it’s a repeat all over again.