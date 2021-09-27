The forecast remains high and dry and the tropics steer clear

The cool mornings and warm fall afternoons will continue until another cool front arrives this weekend. Readings will climb above the average high of 85° in the afternoon but the overnight low readings remain below the average of 65°.

A stalled cut-off low in the desert southwest will eventually catch a ride from a cool front this weekend but most of the moisture will fall apart Sunday night before we get another cool down early next week.

The tropics continue to remain active in the Atlantic basin but no impacts are in the near forecast for the U.S. mainland. Sam and Teresa will be the next named storms, as we wind down our first list of names.