The forecast remains rain free until the humid air fuels a few storms

Wednesday’s forecast expects much of the same compared to Tuesday, with a mix of partly cloudy and less humid conditions.

For Thursday, expect the weather to pick up, with mostly-cloudy conditions coming into the viewing area. This is helped along a weakening cold-front coming into the area bringing in the conditions for an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

As for Friday, and going into the weekend, the mostly cloudy conditions will stay with an increased chance of rain showers. Isolated showers in the afternoon are a definite possibility thanks to a moving humid air mass.

We are Tracking the Tropics and always keeping you updated 24/7 if needed.